Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna Purchases Shares of 1,715 HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,715 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management lifted its position in HubSpot by 8.1% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 13,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4.5% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 6,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 8.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 27.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 249,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,043,000 after purchasing an additional 53,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUBS. Rothschild & Co Redburn reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price target (down previously from $610.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $465.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.23.

In other HubSpot news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.11, for a total value of $3,128,935.00. Following the sale, the director owned 504,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,883,034.26. This represents a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 38,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,000. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 28,502 shares of company stock valued at $12,745,570 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

HUBS opened at $384.72 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.41 and a 52 week high of $881.13. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4,809.04, a PEG ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $421.88 and a 200-day moving average of $488.80.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $809.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.80 million. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

