Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna purchased a new stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $558,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 15.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,731,000 after acquiring an additional 29,296 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 13.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 97,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,928 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 14.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 767,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,714,000 after acquiring an additional 99,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 8.7% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 234,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,677,000 after acquiring an additional 18,821 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $239.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.58. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $246.90. The firm has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.43 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Activity at Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.25). Natera had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $592.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.15, for a total transaction of $714,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 109,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,972,877.15. The trade was a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.64, for a total value of $355,924.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 64,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,224,980.64. This represents a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 307,687 shares of company stock worth $63,466,360. 5.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTRA. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.29.

Natera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

See Also

