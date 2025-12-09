Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna Purchases New Shares in CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna acquired a new position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,850 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,000. CyberArk Software makes up about 1.9% of Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 78.0% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $470.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $489.34 and its 200 day moving average is $442.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.08, a PEG ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.99. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $288.63 and a 12 month high of $526.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $342.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $502.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Saturday, November 1st. They issued a “sell (d-)” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.96.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

