Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna Makes New $2.21 Million Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 29,438 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $365,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $221.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $359.98 billion, a PE ratio of 109.46, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $267.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total value of $4,461,246.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 300,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,890,820.76. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $648,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,548.33. This trade represents a 24.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,676 shares of company stock worth $16,124,589. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

