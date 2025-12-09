Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna Buys New Position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna purchased a new stake in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,000. ARM comprises about 1.1% of Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in ARM during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in ARM in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in ARM during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ARM during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARM stock opened at $139.78 on Tuesday. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $183.16. The stock has a market cap of $147.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 4.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.27 and a 200-day moving average of $147.36.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. ARM had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. ARM has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded ARM to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ARM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.80.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

