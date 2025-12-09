Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna Takes Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna purchased a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,000. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 1.6% of Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 366.7% during the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,088.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,138.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2,327.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.42. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,646.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,645.22.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.88 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 39.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,975.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,875.00 to $2,780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised MercadoLibre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,848.82.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

