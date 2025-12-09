Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna Makes New Investment in Wabtec $WAB

Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna purchased a new stake in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WAB. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wabtec by 11.9% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 62,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Wabtec by 3.2% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 66,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Wabtec by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 380,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,057,000 after purchasing an additional 120,057 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Wabtec by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 12,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Wabtec news, insider Pascal Schweitzer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total value of $624,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,986.85. This trade represents a 37.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,798 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $366,090.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 129,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,375,028.57. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,455 shares of company stock worth $6,651,219. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wabtec from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Wabtec from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Wabtec from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.78.

Wabtec stock opened at $212.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.02 and a 200-day moving average of $200.16. Wabtec has a one year low of $151.81 and a one year high of $216.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.04. Wabtec had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.94%.The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Wabtec’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wabtec will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

