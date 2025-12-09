Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna bought a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,040 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEEV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 722,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,396,000 after acquiring an additional 45,063 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,203,000 after buying an additional 12,945 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,230,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,341,000 after acquiring an additional 225,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 178,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $238.98 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.54 and a 12-month high of $310.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.37 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.930-7.93 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.920-1.920 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $314.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.12, for a total value of $214,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,608.16. This represents a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $1,005,134.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,773 shares in the company, valued at $7,132,850.92. This trade represents a 12.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 24,665 shares of company stock valued at $7,438,000 in the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

