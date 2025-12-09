Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna Invests $1.36 Million in Griffon Corporation $GFF

Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna bought a new position in shares of Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GFF. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Griffon by 52.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,005,000 after acquiring an additional 326,663 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 1st quarter worth about $22,108,000. Voss Capital LP increased its position in shares of Griffon by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 1,332,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $95,242,000 after purchasing an additional 127,051 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in shares of Griffon by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 259,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,536,000 after purchasing an additional 78,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tribune Investment Group LP bought a new position in Griffon during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,362,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Griffon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Griffon from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research lowered Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Griffon in a report on Monday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

Griffon Trading Down 1.2%

GFF stock opened at $73.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. Griffon Corporation has a twelve month low of $63.92 and a twelve month high of $84.24. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.03, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.91 and a 200-day moving average of $74.54.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The conglomerate reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $662.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.47 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 181.66%. Griffon’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Griffon Corporation will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Griffon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Griffon’s payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Griffon Profile

(Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.