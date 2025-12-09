Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,569,000. Dollar Tree accounts for 2.9% of Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLTR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.17.

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $119,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,769.40. This trade represents a 5.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $120.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.70. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.80 and a 1-year high of $125.79.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 30.23% and a negative net margin of 15.40%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Dollar Tree has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

