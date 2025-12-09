Hurley Capital LLC Sells 3,877 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Hurley Capital LLC cut its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,311,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,741,388,000 after acquiring an additional 196,126 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,281,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,246,000 after acquiring an additional 172,121 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,442,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,599,000 after acquiring an additional 208,708 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,631,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,612,000 after purchasing an additional 847,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,545,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,859,000 after purchasing an additional 49,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $291.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $286.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.31.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:HLT opened at $269.83 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.04 and a 1 year high of $287.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.94. The company has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 42.78% and a net margin of 14.19%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.030 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 7.970-8.060 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.68%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

