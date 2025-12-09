Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0693 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 7th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th.

Itau Unibanco has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. Itau Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 461.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Itau Unibanco to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 434.5%.

Get Itau Unibanco alerts:

Itau Unibanco Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of ITUB opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Itau Unibanco has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $8.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average is $6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ITUB shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Itau Unibanco in a report on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research cut shares of Itau Unibanco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Itau Unibanco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Itau Unibanco

About Itau Unibanco

(Get Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.