Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0693 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 7th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th.
Itau Unibanco has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. Itau Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 461.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Itau Unibanco to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 434.5%.
Itau Unibanco Stock Up 0.3%
Shares of ITUB opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Itau Unibanco has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $8.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average is $6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.67.
About Itau Unibanco
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.
