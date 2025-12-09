Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2025

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBPGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average of $24.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBPGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Read More

Dividend History for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP)

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.