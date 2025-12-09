Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average of $24.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

