Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.25

Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 9th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.248 per share on Thursday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 101.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th.
Charter Hall Group Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.82.
Charter Hall Group Company Profile
