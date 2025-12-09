Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.25

Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 9th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.248 per share on Thursday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 101.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.82.

Charter Hall Group Company Profile

Charter Hall is one of Australia's leading fully integrated property investment and funds management groups. We use our expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity to create value and generate superior returns for our investor customers. We've curated a diverse portfolio of high-quality properties across our core sectors Office, Industrial & Logistics, Retail and Social Infrastructure.

