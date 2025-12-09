Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Natl Bk Canada

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Natl Bk Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Desjardins raised Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
View Our Latest Analysis on PMZ
Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Top 5 Highest-Rated Dividend Stocks, According to MarketBeat
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- What Dollar Tree’s Surge and Home Depot’s Slide Say About Consumer Health
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks Most Likely to Split in 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.