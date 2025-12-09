Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Natl Bk Canada

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Natl Bk Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Desjardins raised Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PMZ

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.