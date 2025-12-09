RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Upgraded by Royal Bank Of Canada to Outperform Rating

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $132.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $121.00. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RPM. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on RPM International from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Bank of America raised shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $102.55 on Tuesday. RPM International has a 12-month low of $95.28 and a 12-month high of $137.87. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.64.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 24.22%. RPM International’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RPM International will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Salvatore D. Fazzolari sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $40,376.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,303.26. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 48.6% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 277.8% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC raised its position in RPM International by 65,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RPM International by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

