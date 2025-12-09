SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Upgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight Rating

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $134.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $120.00. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 3.5%

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $126.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $101.25 and a 12 month high of $156.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.60.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 2.98%.SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,079,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,309,000 after acquiring an additional 660,081 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,177,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,455,000 after purchasing an additional 222,959 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,143,000 after purchasing an additional 494,737 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,966,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,334,000 after purchasing an additional 25,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth $214,417,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.