Barrington Research Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 84.50% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Asure Software Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Asure Software stock opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.69 million, a P/E ratio of -13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 19.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 770,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 126,450 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 43.8% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 81,550 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in Asure Software by 18.6% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 514,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 80,716 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Asure Software in the first quarter valued at about $709,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Asure Software in the first quarter valued at about $703,000. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

See Also

