Barrington Research Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 84.50% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.
Asure Software Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 19.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 770,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 126,450 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 43.8% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 81,550 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in Asure Software by 18.6% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 514,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 80,716 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Asure Software in the first quarter valued at about $709,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Asure Software in the first quarter valued at about $703,000. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.
About Asure Software
Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.
