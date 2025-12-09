Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Receives Underperform Rating from Mizuho

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Mizuho in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $9.00. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential downside of 34.38% from the company’s previous close.

FLNC has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. BNP Paribas Exane reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fluence Energy from $7.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. HSBC lowered Fluence Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $12.93.

Fluence Energy Price Performance

Fluence Energy stock opened at $22.86 on Monday. Fluence Energy has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $24.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -54.43 and a beta of 2.88.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the third quarter worth $14,207,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the third quarter valued at about $723,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the third quarter worth $219,000. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluence Energy



Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Featured Stories

