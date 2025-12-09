10,015 Shares in SharkNinja, Inc. $SN Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of SharkNinja by 14.2% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,404,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,056,000 after buying an additional 174,967 shares during the last quarter. Alua Capital Management LP increased its stake in SharkNinja by 21.8% during the first quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 1,269,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,883,000 after acquiring an additional 226,944 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SharkNinja in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,983,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,237,000 after acquiring an additional 17,953 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 591,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,375,000 after purchasing an additional 198,873 shares in the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on SN shares. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 target price on SharkNinja in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of SharkNinja from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $135.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of SharkNinja from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.57.

SharkNinja Price Performance

Shares of SharkNinja stock opened at $109.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.46. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $128.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.71.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

