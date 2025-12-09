ADT Inc. (ADT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 11th

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the security and automation business on Thursday, January 8th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th.
ADT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ADT has a dividend payout ratio of 23.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ADT to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.
ADT Stock Down 2.0%
ADT opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. ADT has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.46. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.94.
ADT Company Profile
ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.
