199,194 Shares in Green Plains, Inc. $GPRE Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Green Plains, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 199,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Green Plains by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 476,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 197,615 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Green Plains by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 445,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 106,709 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Green Plains during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Green Plains during the second quarter worth about $499,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPRE. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Green Plains to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Tudor Pickering raised Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Green Plains stock opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Green Plains, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.48. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 8.37% and a negative return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $508.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Green Plains, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Plains news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 30,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $294,372.54. Following the transaction, the insider owned 60,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,906.58. This trade represents a 33.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

