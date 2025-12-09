Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Trims Stake in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 57.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,211 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at $1,346,661,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $475,235,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in McKesson by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,236,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,109,000 after purchasing an additional 446,060 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4,559.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 427,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,840,000 after purchasing an additional 418,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 33.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,461,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,927,000 after buying an additional 365,484 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McKesson from $775.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McKesson from $873.00 to $927.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on McKesson from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $820.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $816.00 to $914.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $892.86.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK opened at $797.42 on Tuesday. McKesson Corporation has a 1 year low of $558.13 and a 1 year high of $895.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $816.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $745.93. The company has a market cap of $98.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.38.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $9.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $1.02. McKesson had a net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 248.14%. The company had revenue of $103.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.21%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.63, for a total transaction of $283,476.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 328 shares in the company, valued at $282,614.64. The trade was a 50.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

