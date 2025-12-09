Jump Financial LLC Has $7.95 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,018 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 24.1% in the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 15,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 397,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,958,000 after acquiring an additional 18,334 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 60,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Saiph Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at $7,269,000. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.3% in the first quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 366,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,877,000 after purchasing an additional 21,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GPN. Zacks Research raised shares of Global Payments to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Global Payments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Global Payments from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Global Payments from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,904.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,984.06. This represents a 100.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Lawrence Green sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $927,884.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 68,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,999.04. This trade represents a 14.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $77.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.42 and a 200-day moving average of $81.50. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $118.86.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 19.68%.The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Global Payments has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.666 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.04%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

