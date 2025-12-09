Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,780,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,776,843 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,910,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,988,129,000 after purchasing an additional 117,427,549 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 74.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,380,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,995,603,000 after acquiring an additional 24,129,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $1,701,511,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 64.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,008,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,970,628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474,328 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $534,777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.54, for a total value of $443,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 94,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,932,428.44. This trade represents a 2.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 2,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $640,488.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 63,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,908.95. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 280,218 shares of company stock worth $62,395,804 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $266.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.05.

COF stock opened at $230.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.90. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $143.22 and a twelve month high of $233.04. The company has a market capitalization of $146.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.18, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 135.02%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

