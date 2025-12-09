Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Raises Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 242.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,251 shares during the period. Brown & Brown accounts for about 0.4% of Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRO. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth $899,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 16.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,625,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,949,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124,203 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth about $433,740,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at about $171,163,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,460,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,531,000 after buying an additional 1,262,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $77.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.17 and a 52-week high of $125.68. The stock has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.33.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 5th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 19.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BRO shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.69.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

