Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Purchases 6,031 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 358.3% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $623,633.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 36,393 shares in the company, valued at $7,148,313.06. This trade represents a 8.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 12,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $2,460,749.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 132,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,998,347.62. This trade represents a 8.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 59,807 shares of company stock worth $11,730,353 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.82.

KEYS opened at $209.59 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.43 and a twelve month high of $212.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.78. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.010 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, November 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

