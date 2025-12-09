Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Sells 3,867 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. $TRI

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp reduced its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 17.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,867 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $448,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,476,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,069,000 after acquiring an additional 94,758 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 154,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at approximately $994,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $174.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Securities raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Huber Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $178.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.27.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $129.69 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.54 and a fifty-two week high of $218.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

About Thomson Reuters

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.