Consolidated Edison Inc $ED Shares Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,436 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.6% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ED stock opened at $95.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.32. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 52 week low of $87.28 and a 52 week high of $114.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.14. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.27%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.700 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 59.44%.

ED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Consolidated Edison to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $104.58.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

