State Street Corp Has $6.09 Billion Position in Welltower Inc. $WELL

State Street Corp grew its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,616,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Welltower worth $6,090,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 704.8% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth about $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Welltower from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.87.

NYSE WELL opened at $200.89 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $209.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.55 and a 200-day moving average of $169.75. The company has a market cap of $137.87 billion, a PE ratio of 138.54, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 11th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 204.14%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

