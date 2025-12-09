11,279 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG Purchased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 1,222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter worth about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 68.5% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of RSG stock opened at $211.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.43 and a twelve month high of $258.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.32.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.12. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 37.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $270.00 to $241.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $248.00 target price on Republic Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $240.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.45.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

