State Street (NYSE:STT) Shares Acquired Rep. Jonathan L. Jackson

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson (D-Illinois) recently bought shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). In a filing disclosed on December 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in State Street stock on November 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – ROLLOVER IRA” account.

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 11/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) on 11/11/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) on 11/6/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 11/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) on 10/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) on 10/8/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 10/8/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) on 10/6/2025.

State Street Stock Up 0.2%

STT stock opened at $123.89 on Tuesday. State Street Corporation has a 52 week low of $72.81 and a 52 week high of $124.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.93.

Insider Activity at State Street

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.14%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $175,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,528,512.24. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on State Street from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research cut State Street from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth $324,576,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,367,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $93,016,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in State Street by 261.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,217,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,277,000 after purchasing an additional 880,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in State Street by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,747,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,754,000 after buying an additional 738,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Jackson

Jonathan Jackson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Jackson (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jonathan Jackson was born in Chicago, Illinois. Jackson graduated from Whitney Young High School. He earned an M.B.A. from Northwestern University. Jackson’s career experience includes working as an investment analyst and an entrepreneur.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

