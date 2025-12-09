Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Stock Unloaded Sen. John Boozman

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM). In a filing disclosed on December 08th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock on November 20th.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) on 11/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) on 11/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) on 11/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) on 11/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPI) on 11/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 11/21/2025.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GEM stock opened at $41.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.15. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.19 and a one year high of $42.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Senator Boozman

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 362,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after purchasing an additional 31,818 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,042,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,846,000 after buying an additional 53,364 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 124,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 8,017 shares during the period.

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

