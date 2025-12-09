Rep. Jonathan L. Jackson Sells Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson (D-Illinois) recently sold shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS). In a filing disclosed on December 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Doximity stock on November 6th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY TRUST ACCOUNT” account.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 11/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of State Street (NYSE:STT) on 11/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) on 11/11/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 11/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) on 10/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) on 10/8/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 10/8/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) on 10/6/2025.

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $45.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.21 and a 200-day moving average of $61.68. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $45.29 and a one year high of $85.21.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Doximity had a net margin of 36.60% and a return on equity of 21.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

DOCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Doximity from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Doximity from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.95.

In other Doximity news, Director Regina M. Benjamin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,649.50. The trade was a 20.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $132,880.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,103.16. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,339,580 over the last ninety days. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Doximity by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Doximity by 59.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Doximity by 150.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Jackson

Jonathan Jackson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Jackson (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jonathan Jackson was born in Chicago, Illinois. Jackson graduated from Whitney Young High School. He earned an M.B.A. from Northwestern University. Jackson’s career experience includes working as an investment analyst and an entrepreneur.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

