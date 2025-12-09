London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF $SILJ

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,591 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.24% of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF stock opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.79. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $27.26.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

