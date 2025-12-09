London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,799 shares during the quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Cove Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 96,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,925,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.3% in the first quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $201.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.90. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $207.81. The stock has a market cap of $485.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.36.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 50.19%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $190.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.15.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

