State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,706,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552,009 shares during the period. RTX makes up approximately 0.6% of State Street Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. State Street Corp owned 8.42% of RTX worth $16,457,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its stake in RTX by 25.4% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX stock opened at $171.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.27 and a 52 week high of $181.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.23 and a 200 day moving average of $157.98.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. RTX had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.67%.The business had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.85%.

In other news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $873,547.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,729,013.40. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on RTX in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on RTX from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on RTX from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

