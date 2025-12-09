Goldentree Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 179,183 Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 179,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,471,000. Tenet Healthcare makes up about 3.0% of Goldentree Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Goldentree Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.20% of Tenet Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 6.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,596,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,736,000 after buying an additional 463,552 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,267,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,500 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 348.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,962,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,642 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 12.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,297,000 after purchasing an additional 181,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $218,549,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $238.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.88.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 13,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.11, for a total value of $2,732,475.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 78,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $15,026,214.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 368,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,337,342.74. The trade was a 17.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 122,084 shares of company stock valued at $23,843,196 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of THC stock opened at $206.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.44. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 12-month low of $109.82 and a 12-month high of $222.82.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.37. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.49%.The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.930-16.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also

