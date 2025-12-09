Goldentree Asset Management LP Buys 266,771 Shares of Energy Transfer LP $ET

Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 94.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 548,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 266,771 shares during the period. Energy Transfer makes up 1.0% of Goldentree Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Goldentree Asset Management LP’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $9,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 370.3% in the second quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 94,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 74,050 shares in the last quarter. Ariston Services Group boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ariston Services Group now owns 100,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 56,274 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $930,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 11.9% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 275,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 29,404 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 223.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,069,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,883,000 after buying an additional 738,885 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $16,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 104,577,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,593,760.85. The trade was a 0.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ET. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.62.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.1%

ET opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average is $17.32. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.65.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 5.66%.The company had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.40%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

