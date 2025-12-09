Victoria’s Secret & Co. $VSCO Position Lifted by Goldentree Asset Management LP

Goldentree Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,989,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249,065 shares during the quarter. Victoria’s Secret & Co. comprises about 5.3% of Goldentree Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Goldentree Asset Management LP owned about 3.74% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $55,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,824.5% during the 1st quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 270.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $50.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $51.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average is $26.35.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.33. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 33.56%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.650 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.200-2.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VSCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

