London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Makes New $678,000 Investment in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust $CEF

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 28.6% in the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Trading Down 0.6%

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $41.65 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.07.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

