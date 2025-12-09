SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Stock Rating Lowered by Compass Point

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Finviz reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 25.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SLM. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price objective on SLM in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SLM from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price target on SLM from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings raised SLM from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. SLM has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $34.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.14.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SLM had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The business had revenue of ($3.44) million during the quarter. SLM has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.800-$3.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SLM will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLM. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

