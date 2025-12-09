Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,348,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,729 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.53% of Amphenol worth $5,474,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Amphenol by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 9.4% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.8% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.3% in the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Coign Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $139.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $144.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 22.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 price target on Amphenol and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.54.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $16,801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 76,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,696,764. This trade represents a 61.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $11,360,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,063,194 shares of company stock valued at $148,244,445 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

