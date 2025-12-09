Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,594,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106,465 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 7.51% of Parker-Hannifin worth $6,701,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 421.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $879.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.07. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1 year low of $488.45 and a 1 year high of $888.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $797.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $745.49. The firm has a market cap of $110.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.62 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.17%.The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.20 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 25.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 3,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.58, for a total transaction of $3,032,082.06. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,616.40. This represents a 57.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rachid Bendali sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.99, for a total transaction of $1,225,746.63. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,014.86. This represents a 34.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $977.00 target price (up previously from $910.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, November 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $825.00 to $935.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $930.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $883.41.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

