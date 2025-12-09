AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,024,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,162 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 0.6% of State Street Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. State Street Corp owned about 4.53% of AbbVie worth $14,854,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $4,288,200,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 18,384.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,705,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,141,000 after buying an additional 5,675,095 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 550.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,332,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,116,000 after buying an additional 3,666,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,298,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,910,186,000 after buying an additional 3,380,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $581,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. HSBC set a $225.00 price objective on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.85.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $222.92 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $164.39 and a one year high of $244.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.88, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.72.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 3,216.47% and a net margin of 4.00%.The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 496.97%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

