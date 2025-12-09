State Street Corp Has $9 Billion Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,325,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084,364 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.77% of Texas Instruments worth $8,995,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 328.9% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $1,621,676.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,723.21. This trade represents a 40.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total transaction of $164,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 20,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,098.51. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $180.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.41. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $221.69. The company has a market cap of $164.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 103.84%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

