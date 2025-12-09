State Street Corp Sells 114,500 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,581,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,500 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 6.01% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $4,416,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 164,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,934,000 after buying an additional 12,345 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 149,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,781,000. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $86.00 price objective on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE CL opened at $76.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The company has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.30. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52 week low of $74.54 and a 52 week high of $100.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.89.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 333.39%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.