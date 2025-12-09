State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

State Street Corp grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,354,270 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 689,517 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.50% of Abbott Laboratories worth $10,656,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 759.1% in the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 81.3% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15,250.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 307 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 34.6% in the second quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $121.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.72. The stock has a market cap of $211.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $110.86 and a 12-month high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

