Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues Earnings Results

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $613.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.63 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.74%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.810-3.870 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $118.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.44. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $94.88 and a 12 month high of $141.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Larry Kraus sold 8,921 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $1,162,495.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,410.49. The trade was a 70.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $44,069.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,641 shares in the company, valued at $437,211.28. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 126,773 shares of company stock worth $16,782,449 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth $286,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 993.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at $229,000.

OLLI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $156.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.38.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Further Reading

