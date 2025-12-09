Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,695,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067,872 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.92% of Cisco Systems worth $13,507,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 420,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 53.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 77,234 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after buying an additional 26,840 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.9% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,389,728 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $304,451,000 after buying an additional 603,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,252,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,864,058,000 after buying an additional 1,157,704 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $78.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $80.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 9,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $748,600.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 33,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,525.88. This represents a 22.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 56,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $4,389,456.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 179,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,082,167.40. This trade represents a 23.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,024,627 shares of company stock valued at $79,621,482 in the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. CICC Research increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

